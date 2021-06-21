Q2 Billings Area Weather: This week is summer. Next week is simmer.

BILLINGS — Heat will dominate the forecast, but the chance of thunderstorms and increased fire risk also pop up this week.

High-pressure Ridge will bring warm and dry weather to the area through Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will drop to the 50s Tuesday morning and hit mid to lower 90s Tuesday afternoon.

Disturbance Tuesday night could bring a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and foothills. Lows drop mainly to the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday will be another hot day with highs reaching the upper 80s and 90s. High-based thunderstorms later in the day will produce periods of wind. Gusty winds combined with low humidity and the hot afternoon readings will increase the potential for wildfires spreading quickly.

Temperature stay above average on Thursday and Friday, but back off mainly to the upper 70s to mid 80s both days. Scattered showers isolated thunderstorms are possible to end the work week.

Temperatures begin to soar over the weekend, hitting the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and the upper 90s to triple digits possible by early next week. Some record highs will be challenged.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Gradual clearing with a low near 56.

Tuesday… Sunny and hot with a high around 94.

Wednesday… Mostly sunny and hot with a high close to 93.

Thursday and Friday… High temperatures in the 80s with lows in the 50s. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.