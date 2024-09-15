Q2 Billings Area Weather: This week feels like fall with cooler days, wind and rain

BILLINGS — Temperatures remain above seasonal averages briefly into early this week, but changes by midweek. That could be in rain, mountain snow, cooler temperatures and some wind.

As our next weather system moves into the area, we will have more warm temperatures on Monday with highs in the 80s from Billings to the west and 80s to low 90s in the Eastern Plains. By later in the day, a chance of showers or thunderstorms will start to increase, especially west of Billings.

Cool and unsettled weather will start to move in Tuesday through Wednesday, with the warmer temperatures remaining in eastern Montana Tuesday afternoon. Precipitation amounts are uncertain at this point, but mountain snow is possible for the high elevations Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be the coolest by midweek, with Wednesdays highs mainly in the 60s and lows in the 40s to low 50s. Wednesday will also be breezy with stronger gusts of 40+ MPH, especially to the north and west of Billings.

The remaining portion of the week will stay cool and unsettled with highs at or below seasonal averages.