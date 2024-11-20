Q2 Billings Area Weather: Things quiet down before an uncertain weekend

BILLINGS — Winds decrease overnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning. A brief period of quiet weather develops until a weekend weather system.

Winds are decreasing around Billings and areas to the west. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will continue closer to the Dakotas.

This will cause areas of poor visibility with even light snowfall, especially in northeast Montana. Winds will ease and conditions will improve through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be chilly, dropping to the teens to about 20 early Wednesday and staying mainly in the 30s to low 40s by the afternoon. Thursday will be in the 20s early Thursday to mainly 40s for the highs.

Some snow showers are expected around the mountains. Otherwise, the next two days should be relatively quiet.

There are a lot of uncertainties with the forecast heading into the weekend and early next week. There is a disturbance that brings a chance of snow and rain Saturday and Sunday and cooler temperatures by Monday and Tuesday.

Check back as we iron out the details.