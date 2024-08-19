Q2 Billings Area Weather: There is cooler and quieter weather ahead, just not right away

BILLINGS — Strong to severe storms have been popping up Monday afternoon and evening. Wind remains the number one concern around storms, but hail and heavy rain are also threats.

Severe to strong storms are likely to continue over the next couple of afternoons and evenings. Thursday looks a bit quieter, but by Friday we'll have some fire weather concerns.

Overnight temperatures will be mainly into the 50s and 60s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming into early Tuesday. Afternoon readings will warm back up into the upper80s and 90s for one of the warmer days in the short term.

Expect a few more storms to develop, especially to the north and east of Billings, on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Somewhat active weather will continue on Wednesday afternoon evening despite somewhat cooler temperatures overall.

Thursdays highs will be mainly in the 80s with sunshine and fairly quiet weather. Friday warms back up into a lot more upper 80s and 90s, but comes with a threat of gusty winds and low humidity. That will increase our wildfire risk.

While there are signals it will get cooler by Sunday and Monday, just how much cooler is still a bit of a question mark. A few isolated storms and showers will come with the cool down.