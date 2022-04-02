Q2 Billings Area Weather: There are some things to keep an eye on this weekend

BILLINGS — Mild conditions today with temperatures mainly in the 50s but changes are on the way. Winds will pick up later today and tonight with gusts up to 5o mph in the Billings area and south into norther Wyoming. Gusts will be a bit stronger up to 60 mph possible for areas in the western foothills. Along with some wind, we will see a chance at some precipitation later today and into tomorrow morning. Rain mainly for the lower elevations with a possible rain/snow mix for the foothills. Snow will stick to the higher elevations in the mountains.

Temperatures tonight will be a mixture of some 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with drier conditions. Looking ahead, the first part of next week will be windy. As it stands right now, Tuesday and Wednesday will be the windiest days.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy to mostly clear. Gusts up to 50 mph possible. Low near 36°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with a high near 57°F

Tomorrow night... Partly to mostly cloudy with a low near 37°F