Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weekend starts chilly. Here's the rest of the story.

BILLINGS — Most of the showers exit Friday evening leaving Saturday morning chilly with patches of fog. Lows drop to mainly the 40s with high temperatures recovering to the 70s in most places.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms drags along and behind a fast moving cold front by the afternoon and evening. Drier conditions follow with highs bouncing between the 70s to low 80s most of next week.

The rain may not be a season-ending event for wildfires, but it gives us a break for now.

Billings forecast:

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of evening showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph.