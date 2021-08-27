Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weekend forecast is right here

BILLINGS — Hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms will end Friday evening. Some storms could produce damaging winds or hail. especially east of Billings.

Morning temperatures will be mainly in the 50s with 40s in the mountain foothills. Some snow is expected above 10,000 feet. A few showers will linger Saturday morning, especially in southeast Montana.

High temperatures Saturday will reach mainly the upper 60s and 70s, quickly reaching the 80s by Sunday, and upper 80s to 90 on Monday and Tuesday. Conditions will stay mainly dry and a decrease in wildfire smoke in expected.

Billings forecast:

Tonight... A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Saturday... A 40 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Variable wind 5 to 10 mph..

Saturday Night... Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday... Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

