Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weekend AND winter forecasts

BILLINGS — Something a little bit different each day of the upcoming forecast period.

Friday: The warmest day in the short term with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Dry and mainly sunny.

Saturday: Continued dry but cooler with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: A few showers, especially favoring the mountains. Highs remain in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Monday: A brief warm up to mainly the 60s.

Monday night and Tuesday: Our best chance of showers.

Wednesday: Seasonal highs in the 50s but windy especially in the mountain foothills.