Q2 Billings Area Weather: The weekend ahead has heat and possible storms

BILLINGS — The push for any stronger storms favors well into northeast Montana for Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect sunny and hot conditions in southern Montana and northern Wyoming with highs in the upper 80s to low 100s.

A series of disturbances could bring an uptick in the wind speeds Thursday afternoon, increasing wildfire risk. By Thursday night, showers and isolated thunderstorms move into the picture.

Friday will cool to mainly the 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. But the heat is back again for the weekend with highs close to 100 by Sunday.

Billings forecast:

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. West wind 10 to 15 mph could gust in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northerly wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northerly breeze 5 to 10 mph.