Q2 Billings Area Weather: The week ahead is definitely cooler and sometimes wetter

BILLINGS — After an October that has been primarily warm and dry, we close out the month with a push of cooler days with some rain and mountain snow.

A strong cold front moves through the area Monday morning bringing much cooler temperatures and a chance for lower elevation rain and mountain snow through Wednesday. The best chance for precipitation is later Monday through Tuesday.

Wednesday looks dry, with a few showers around for Halloween that don't look to ruin trick-or-treating.

The best chances of precipitation will increase steadily south of Billings and Yellowstone County. For Billings, there is about a 50/50 chance of a quarter-inch of precipitation from Monday through early Wednesday, but that increases to over 80 percent for Sheridan, Wyoming.

The weekend stays in the 40s and 50s for highs and lows are steady in the 20s to low 30s all week.