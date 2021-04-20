Q2 Billings Area Weather: The 'Weather Shuffle' continues

BILLINGS — A little bit of a break Wednesday and Thursday, then more showers will start to move into the area Thursday night and Friday.

Sunny, warm and dry Wednesday. Still cooler-than-average temperatures with fog possible in the morning. Temperatures start in the teens to 20s with light snow or snow pellets around Monday evening.

Upper 40s to mainly 50s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Wednesday. A little shy of average temperatures for mid-April but with plenty of sun.

Highs reach the 50s and low 60s Thursday. By Thursday night through Friday, a cold front will sink down over the region.

Preliminary numbers indicate we could pick up 1 to 3 inches for some lower elevation snow along the way, with around 6 inches for higher elevations.

In the extended outlook, we rebound from the 40s on Friday with possible snow to once again warmer and drier days Saturday and Sunday.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… A slight chance of evening showers otherwise partly cloudy with a low near 24.

Wednesday… Sunny with a high near 51.

Thursday and Thursday night… Temperatures warm to about 61 Thursday, but clouds increase during the afternoon and evening. A chance of rain/snow showers by Thursday night that could affect your Friday morning commute.