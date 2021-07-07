Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Weather is Getting More Threatening.

BILLINGS — Hot today with some severe thunderstorms in the area producing hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s low 70s tonight. Tomorrow Temperatures will rise back up into the 90s with a chance of some showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

The rest of the week will be hot with a chance of some scattered thunderstorms Friday. Into the weekend expect temperatures to be in the high 90s near 100 degrees.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow... Hot with possible afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 96.