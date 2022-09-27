Q2 Billings Area Weather: The warm won't make it to the weekend

BILLINGS — Wednesday, temperatures peak in the 80s to low 90s. A shift to cooler and wetter conditions edges in starting Thursday evening and over the entire area Friday.

High pressure Wednesday will mean very warm and dry conditions. Brisk southeasterly winds over southeastern Montana, parts of northern Wyoming and northwest South Dakota will create up to 40 mph wind gusts through Wednesday morning.

Our next weather system moves in from the west late Thursday spreading showers eastward through Saturday morning. Much of the area will pick up a quarter to a third of an inch of rainfall, with the usual drier and wetter areas as well.

Afternoon temperatures drop to seasonal averages or cooler starting Friday and through the weekend. Expect 60s and 70s for weekend highs with lows staying in the 40s and 50s all the way through the period.

