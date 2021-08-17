Q2 Billings Area Weather: The wait for cooler and wetter weather feels longer than a week in jail

BILLINGS — It was a hot and smoky Monday afternoon. Highs were in the 90s and 100s in the area, and Bilings set a daily record high for August 16 of 100 degrees. A line of showers and storms created widespread wind gusts of 50+ mph by the afternoon and evening.

And Tuesday looks very similar.

After another hot, smoky day with afternoon storms once again likely, the real change starts to arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. Cooler air will be noticeable behind the cold front by the late afternoon and evening.

Rain is likely off-and-on around southern Montana and northern Wyoming through the end of the week. Much of area will receive 0.50" to 1.00" in total precipitation.

Temperatures will cool to the 60s and 70s for the highs Wednesday through Saturday with lows mainly in the 50s.

Billings forecast:

Monday night... Mostly clear with a low near 65.

Tuesday... Smoky and mostly sunny with a high near 98. 100 would tie the August 17 record at Billings Logan Field. Winds kick up during the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday night and Wednesday... Colder air quickly moves in Tuesday evening with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight. Low near 54. High of about 66 on Wednesday... the coolest day since May 27... with showers around.