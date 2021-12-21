Q2 Billings Area Weather: The start of the warm up. How long will it last?

BILLINGS — The warm up begins Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the 40s. This warm up will stick with us through Thursday and then another cold front will swing through, bringing the chance of some precipitation. As of Tuesday afternoon, expect the precipitation to start off as rain and transition into snow overnight.

Tonight won't be as cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Some areas east of Billings will drop into the teens.

Looking ahead to Christmas, temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. The start of next week will be a cold one with temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits. Please be careful as wind chills will be well below zero.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy. Low near 31°F

Tomorrow... Generally sunny. High near 45°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy. Low near 30°F