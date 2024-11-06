Q2 Billings Area Weather: The snow and wind are here tonight

BILLINGS — Wind and snow equal blowing snow in portions of our area overnight. But the system quickly exits early in the day on Wednesday.

Our weather system is edging from west to east across the area from Tuesday evening through at least mid-morning Wednesday before exiting into the Dakotas. Most of this will be in the form of snow by late evening.

There is a good chance of 6 or more inches of snow over the Pryor mountains and nearby higher hills and 12 inches or more over the highest peaks in the northern Bighorn mountains. The biggest impacts will be on the norther northwet facing slopes.

For lower elevations, the best chance of accumulating snow is along northern Wheatland (Harlowton) county to the north of Billings; and east of Billings and south of Miles City, where there is generally a 60-90% chance of at least 1 inch of snow. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for these areas until 11 AM Wednesday.

Wind gusts of 30-to-45 mph are expected to continue into Wednesday. With the combinations of wind and snow, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for around the Bighorn and the Pryor mountains

As this system moves out Wednesday, a high pressure ridge builds into the region, bringing dry conditions and a warming trend. Thursday will start chilly in the teens and 20s before the warm up begins.

Temperatures will warm Thursday to the 40s to low 50s, edging to the mid-50s to low 60s by Saturday. Expect mainly dry and moistly clear conditions until a chance of showers returns on Monday for Veterans Day.