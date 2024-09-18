Q2 Billings Area Weather: The rain, mountain snow and wind are leaving. Now what?

BILLINGS — Our strong low pressure area will continue to drift out of northeast Montana tonight through early Thursday. This will take the rain and gusty winds with it.

Beneficial precipitation totals to this point have ranged from 1 to 1.5 inches in the Billings area to 2 to nearly 3 inches over portions of central into south-central Montana. Lighter amounts have fallen over southeast Montana from just a few tenths to over half an inch.

Winds have gusted 50 to 60 mph at times from Livingston to Billings. 30 to 40 mph gusts could still impact eastern Montana into the Dakotas Thursday morning.

Snow has been heavy at times over the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains above 9,000 feet. The Fisher Creek Snotel reported a snow depth of 8 inches Wednesday afternoon.

Expect quieter weather to follow with the exception of wind in eastern Montana Thursday. Highs in the lower elevations will stay in the 60s and 70s for the next week, with lows in the 40s to mid-50s.

The outlook is mainly dry with a chance of showers by Monday.