Q2 Billings Area Weather: The rain and snow are leaving. Now what?

BILLINGS — Our weather system will continue to bring precipitation to the region through early Friday, then fade. This is the first measurable rain for our region in four weeks.

Rain and snow near the Bighorn Mountains and adjacent foothills will help control the Elk Fire in northern Wyoming. Most of the remaining precipitation will occur close to the area mountains and foothills.

Many of the reports are from a tenth to a half inch of total precipitation. Billings recorded 0.28" through Thursday afternoon.

A second wave of rain and snow will be lighter overnight through Friday. Clouds will decrease Friday afternoon but most high temperatures will be held to the 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday starts chilly with low to the mid-20s to mid-30s before hitting mainly the 60s with a few low 70s in northeast Montana. A drier and warmer pattern follows into early next week.