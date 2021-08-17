Q2 Billings Area Weather: The pendulum is swinging

BILLINGS — Smoke and clouds held back our warm up, but highs Tuesday still hit the mid-80s to 100s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Scattered thunderstorms will occur especially from Billings westward through the evening. Gusty, erratic winds could produce outflow gusts up to 55 mph, and winds in generally will be breezy as the front passes through.

Much cooler temperatures and wetter conditions arrive Wednesday and stick around the rest of the week. Highs are not expected in the upper 50s to mid-70s. There is a good chance to receive some very beneficial rain over those days as well.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night... Periods of wind. A chance of a shower or thunderstorm. A low near 56.

Wednesday... Mainly cloudy with showers and isolated storms. About 61 for a high. Much of the smoke will be pushed away.