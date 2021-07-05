Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Party's Over. Back to Work. Back to Hot.

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Forecast, July 5th, 2021
Forecast, July 5th, 2021
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 19:25:57-04

BILLINGS — Cloudy today with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures dropped into the 70s and even 60s for some areas.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow the heat returns with clear skies and highs in the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures peak near 100 on Wednesday before another round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clearing tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Clear skies with temperatures reaching low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere