Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Party's Over. Back to Work. Back to Hot.

BILLINGS — Cloudy today with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures dropped into the 70s and even 60s for some areas.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow the heat returns with clear skies and highs in the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures peak near 100 on Wednesday before another round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clearing tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Clear skies with temperatures reaching low to mid 90s.