Q2 Billings Area Weather: The next 7 days

BILLINGS — A weather system Friday brought pockets of heavy rain, large hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning across southern Montana. Behind the system, dry and warming conditions build in.

A sample of hail reports:

Dime sized hail in Ballantine and Lame Deer.

Half inch hail in Colstrip.

1 inch hail in Broadus

1.25 inch hail in Fort Smith

1.5 inch hail in Edgar

Behind storm system, quieter conditions settle in for Saturday. High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s with a light wind and a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will continue to warm day by day. Many of the highs will hit the low 70s on Sunday, and upper 70s to low 80s Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be mainly in the 80s.

Thursday could be close to record highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Conditions will remain generally dry except for a few showers Tuesday and Thursday.

Billings forecast:

Saturday… Sunny to mostly sunny with a high near 66. Low in the low 40s

Sunday… More sunshine with a high close to 71. Low in the mid 40s

Memorial Day… A mix of clouds and sun and around 78 for a high.

