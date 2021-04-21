Q2 Billings Area Weather: The latest timing on our next round of rain and snow

BILLINGS — Another cold front means another round of showers in the next 48 hours. More are expected by the end of the weekend.

Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front on Thursday, but high temperatures will still reach the 50s to low 60s. After the front passes Thursday afternoon and evening, winds will gust to around 30 mph with evening rain switching to snow during the overnight hours.

This weather system is not as cold as the one earlier in the week and is bringing in less moisture. Roads early Friday will be mainly wet, but a few icy areas could develop for the morning commute.

Snow totals should be around to trace to 2 inches, with about 0.10 inches to 0.20 inches of total moisture.

Expect cool temperatures and light snow ending on Friday. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid 50s to low 60s. Saturday is dry, but Sunday shows an increasing chance of mainly rain showers that will last through Tuesday.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night… Mostly cloudy with a low near 30.

Thursday… Clouds increase with a high near 60. Winds shift from the West and North during the afternoon with gusts to around 30 mph.

Thursday night and Friday… A chance of rain Thursday evening with light snow possible overnight through Friday morning. Temperatures near 30 Friday morning and close to 43 for a high Friday afternoon. Some clearing Friday afternoon and evening.

