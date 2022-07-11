BILLINGS — A cold front pushed through last night cooling us down a bit. Temperatures still fairly warm today mainly ranging in the 80s. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very nice day to start the work week with temperatures mainly ranging in the 80s again.

A high pressure system is making its way back into the region that will bring drier weather and warmer temperatures. By the middle of the week, the heat will set in with temperatures climbing into the 90s and potentially some triple digits. Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day this week.

Make sure to stay hydrated.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... A stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 55°F

Tomorrow... Sunny and pleasant. High near 83°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 57°F