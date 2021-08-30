Q2 Billings Area Weather: The heat only lasts as long as August does

BILLINGS — Temperatures peak on Tuesday , cool the rest of the work week, then east in to a pretty nice Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures early Tuesday are mild with reading in the 50s from Billings westward and low 60s across the plains and portions of Wyoming. The Tuesday afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s.

Along with the increase in temperatures comes more wildfire smoke. Expect some haze, irritated eyes, and people with respiratory concerns should limit activity.

A dry cold front moves from west to east across the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Combined with the warm temperatures and low humidity, fire risk will become elevated. Use caution around anything that could produce sparks.

Temperatures will run 10 to 20 degrees cooler for highs on Wednesday. By Friday, highs drop to the mid-60s to mid-70s with scattered showers. Morning readings will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s, so add an extra layer of clothing in the mornings.

Readings level off in the 80-85 range for highs through Labor Day.

Billings forecast;

Monday night... Mostly clear except for increasing haze and smoke. A low near 59.

Tuesday... Hazy with sunshine. Around 93 for the high. Winds kick up in the afternoon and evening as a front moves through.