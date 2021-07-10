Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Heat Is Back

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Forecast, July 10th, 2021
Forecast, July 10th, 2021
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 18:04:54-04

BILLINGS — Another hot day with the temperatures in the low 90s.

Tonight temperatures drop into the 60s, low 70s. The smoke from the wildfires will be moving into the area which could act as a blanket and keep some overnight temperatures a little warmer for some areas.

Tomorrow could be a record setting day with temperatures in the upper 90s maybe reaching triple digits. It will be another hot and dry day so wildfires will be an issue for some areas. Chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Temperatures in the 60s, low 70s.

Tomorrow... Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 90s maybe hitting triple digits. Afternoon showers possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere