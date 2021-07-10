Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Heat Is Back

BILLINGS — Another hot day with the temperatures in the low 90s.

Tonight temperatures drop into the 60s, low 70s. The smoke from the wildfires will be moving into the area which could act as a blanket and keep some overnight temperatures a little warmer for some areas.

Tomorrow could be a record setting day with temperatures in the upper 90s maybe reaching triple digits. It will be another hot and dry day so wildfires will be an issue for some areas. Chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Temperatures in the 60s, low 70s.

Tomorrow... Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 90s maybe hitting triple digits. Afternoon showers possible.

