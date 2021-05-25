Q2 Billings Area Weather: The focus is on Wednesday's rain, but enjoy Tuesday

BILLINGS — Our focus is on Wednesday with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday is on track for a quiet weather day with highs mainly in the 60s. Winds will be considerably lighter but clouds increase in the afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will move off the mountains West of Billings Tuesday night with a good chance of rain spreading into the Eastern plains by early Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s with highs Wednesday mainly in the 50s with a few low 60s.

Much of the area could see a quarter to half inch in rainfall with pockets of heavier rain. Above 7500 feet, 6 inches to a foot of snow is possible in the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains.

A few thunderstorms could develop Wednesday afternoon and evening with gusty winds and hail a threat. The rain and mountain snow will taper off from West to East Wednesday night leaving the possibility of some fog early Thursday.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday… Mostly sunny early with clouds increasing later in the day. A high around 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night… Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially overnight. A low near 46.

Wednesday… Cloudy to mostly cloudy was showers and possibly a thunderstorm. About 59 for the high temperature