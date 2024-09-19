Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Fall Equinox occurs Sunday, but does fall weather start?

BILLINGS — The direct rays of the sun fall over the equator at 6:43 local time Sunday morning. Despite the fall equinox, temperatures are trending about 8 to 10 degrees warmer than average next week.

There will be some ups and downs through early next week. Readings will be in the 70s over most of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming Friday.

But a cold front will bring a few sprinkles or showers and a bit of wind Friday evening. The net result is a sunny but cooler Saturday with most highs in the 60s.

After a warm and dry Sunday, our best chance of rain happens Sunday night through Monday with some showers and mountain snow.

After some cool mornings over the weekend, lows will be in the 40s to mid-50s next week with highs in the 70s to low 80s by Wednesday.