Q2 Billings Area Weather: The coolest and wettest weather still to come

BILLINGS — Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to pop up well into next week. And Friday will be chilly for late May.

Some areas of active weather could produce some heavy rain, gusty winds or hail in southeastern Montana and northwest Wyoming Thursday evening.

Temperatures will start mainly in the 30s early Friday with patches of fog. Highs only make the upper 30s to low 50s in our area Friday afternoon. It is possible some reporting stations could see the chilliest May 21 on record.

Expect clouds and scattered showers Friday. Saturday will be limited to a few stray showers and highs mainly in the 50s.

Sunday appears more active, with showers increasing later in the day and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will reach back to the 60s on Monday but expect some wind and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Evening showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely overnight with a low around 37.

Friday… Cloudy and cool with a high close to 42. A chance of showers through the day and into the evening.

Saturday and Sunday… Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s Saturday, then upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday. Showers are possible both days with heavier rain and a chance of thunderstorms leaning toward Sunday.