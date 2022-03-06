Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: The calm before the storm; more snow moving in the beginning of the week!

Forecast March 6th, 2022
Scripps
Forecast March 6th, 2022<br/>
Forecast March 6th, 2022
Posted at 3:49 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 17:49:21-05

BILLINGS — Another cool day with temperatures mainly sticking in the 20s.

Overnight temperatures will be a mixture of some single digits and teens.

Tomorrow will be a bit of a warmer day before a cold front swings through tomorrow night into Tuesday bringing the chance at some more snow. As it stands right now, several inches are possible for lower elevations with again the greater accumulation will be sticking up in the mountains.

We will keep an eye on it moving into the beginning of the week so make sure to stay connected with the forecast!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Low near 17°F

Tomorrow... Windy with increasing clouds. High near 41°F

Tomorrow night... Snow showers overnight. Low near 21°F

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader