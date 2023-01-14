Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures Trend Cooler; Winter Returning Next Weekend

7-day Forecast Saturday, January 14th
Scripps
7-day Forecast Saturday, January 14th
7-day Forecast Saturday, January 14th
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 17:37:40-05

BILLINGS — A weak weather disturbance will move through the area late Sunday through Monday morning bringing the possibility of some light snow for the Monday morning commute. Expect accumulations of an inch or less but roads could be a bit slick Monday morning.

Another weak weather disturbance will move south along the spine of the Rockies Thursday and Thursday night bringing a chance of some mountain snow.

By next weekend, the storm track shifts bringing weather disturbances south out of Canada with colder, more winterlike temperatures and opportunities for light snow.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App