Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures Trend Cooler; Winter Returning Next Weekend

BILLINGS — A weak weather disturbance will move through the area late Sunday through Monday morning bringing the possibility of some light snow for the Monday morning commute. Expect accumulations of an inch or less but roads could be a bit slick Monday morning.

Another weak weather disturbance will move south along the spine of the Rockies Thursday and Thursday night bringing a chance of some mountain snow.

By next weekend, the storm track shifts bringing weather disturbances south out of Canada with colder, more winterlike temperatures and opportunities for light snow.