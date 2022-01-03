Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures peak before another cold snap

BILLINGS — A much milder day Sunday with even warmer temperatures in many locations Monday. than the rest of the weekend. Winds have eased but will still be gusty inthe mountain foothills Sunday night and Monday.

Another piece of energy moving through the Pacific Northwest

Monday night brings cold air back by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures tumble back below zero Tuesday night with light snow.

Winds will be fairly light Wednesday but with reading staying below zero all day, wind chills will drop into the 20s and 30s below zero. Wednesday

night, the wind chills will drop into the 30s to 40 degrees below zero.

Light snow will also be in the mix.