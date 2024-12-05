Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures edge up but so do the wind speeds

BILLINGS — Temperatures edge steadily upward through Saturday. But wind, especially west of Billings. will signal changes starting Sunday.

Very chilly air has been streaming over eastern Montana throughout Wednesday. Most temperatures in this area have been dropping steadily since the early morning hours.

This could lead to some fog, low clouds, or flurries on a line from Harlowton to Sheridan, Wyoming, including Billings. The risk is small but something to be aware of if traveling through early Thursday.

By early Thursday, temperatures will be in the teens in eastern Montana to the 20s and low 30s from Billings to the west and south. As the cold air shifts to the east, highs will recover to the 20s and 30s across northeast Montana to around Miles City. The rest of our area is on track for 40s to low 50s, including Billings.

Overall, temperatures will warm on Friday and again Saturday when highs will range from the 40s to mainly 50s. A few low 60s are possible. But the warm-up comes with increasing winds.

By Friday, wind gusts could reach 40 to 60 mph in the windy areas around Livingston, Nye, and Big Timber. By Saturday, wind may be stronger with 70 mph gusts not out of the question.

Sunday may be blustery with wind, rain and snow showers, and cooler temperatures. By Monday, it is mainly dry with highs mainly in the 30s, which is what we would expect typically in December.