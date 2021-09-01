Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperature swings and maybe a little rain

BILLINGS — Occasional light showers are possible over northern Wyoming and southeast Montana tonight into Thursday. Some storms may be strong with heavy rain, wind, and hail. Otherwise, the region is expected to remain dry with cool temperatures through Thursday.

Lows drop to the 40s near the mountains and 50s elsewhere early Thursday, then warm mainly to the 70s Thursday afternoon.

A wetter & cooler weather system will cross the region Thursday night and Friday bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms and a good chance of rain showers especially east of Billings. Most highs Friday will be in the 60s.

Dry and warmer conditions this weekend will nudge temperatures to the mid-80s to around 90 by Sunday.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.Northerly wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 15mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of morning showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.