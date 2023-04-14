Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny with warmer temperatures through Monday; showers and cooler by Tuesday

7-day Forecast Friday, April 14th
Scripps
7-day Forecast Friday, April 14th
7-day Forecast Friday, April 14th
Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 18:31:13-04

BILLINGS — Temperatures will warm each day through the weekend under mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures both Sunday and Monday will approach 70 in some areas. Winds will be light Saturday and Sunday, before increasing on Monday in advance of an approaching weather disturbance.

Increasing cloudiness will also build across the area by Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will usher in cooler temperatures, with highs being near seasonal averages for mid-April. Showers will be a threat each day Tuesday through Friday.

It appears temperatures near the seasonal averages will persist through the end of April across the region.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!