Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, warm and dry through late next week; high temperatures in the 70s and 80s

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure will continue to build across the region through the middle of next week. This will keep the area sunny, dry and warm through at least next Thursday. High temperatures will warm a bit more each day with 70s Saturday through Monday and 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

As temperatures warm into the 80s across the plains, another round of runoff from melting mountain snowpack can be expected in area creeks, streams and rivers by late next week and into next weekend.

A weather disturbance is expected to settle over California by midweek which could bring some moisture to the western half of Montana and Wyoming by late next week. This could trigger a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through Friday. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty on how this weather disturbance will move so the forecast for late next week is likely to change in the coming days.