Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny start Thursday before turning wet through early Saturday

BILLINGS — Sunny skies will begin the day Thursday across the area pushing high temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s. By mid-afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will develop and continue into the evening. By late evening, the rain will become steadier overnight and continue through much of the day on Friday. Some areas could see between a half-inch and an inch-and-a-half of rain between late Thursday night and early Saturday morning. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s.

At this time, it appears the area most favored for heavy rainfall potential will be generally west of a line from Glasgow to Sheridan, Wyoming. The area of heaviest rain will shift north and west by Saturday and Sunday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected both days. Skies Saturday and Sunday will vary from mostly cloudy to partly sunny with high temperatures warming back into the 70s both days.

By Monday, skies will return to mostly sunny with high temperatures pushing into the upper 70s and lower 80s.