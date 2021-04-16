Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny Saturday to a snowy Sunday night

BILLINGS — Dry and warmer conditions Saturday will give way to rain, snow and wind late Sunday.

Expect chilly overnight with lows mainly in the 20s. Highs will climb into the mid-50s to lower 60s with dry and mainly sunny conditions Saturday.

Saturday night through Sunday morning will be warmer with a bit of wind down the east mountain slopes. Temperatures early Sunday will be in the upper 20s and 30s, then hit the 50s and 60s once again by the early afternoon.

A Canadian clipper system will punch into the area Sunday afternoon. Clouds increase with rain showers along and just behind the front along with gusty winds. Rain will quickly change to snow, creating some hazardous travel with icy and slushy roads early Monday.

Much of south-central Montana and much of northern Wyoming will see at least two inches of snow.

In the mountain foothills around Red Lodge and near the Bighorn Mountains of northern Wyoming, a half foot of snow is possible. But the eastern plains of Montana in areas like Miles City will see little, if any, accumulation.

Cooler than average temperatures with the least a chance of rain/snow showers will persist through Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday are trending warmer and drier before another weather system hits us the end of next week.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Partly cloudy with a low near 30.

Saturday… Mostly sunny with a high close to 61. A light variable breeze.

Sunday… High in the upper 50s Sunday with a cold front moving through during the afternoon. Clouds will increase bringing rain switching to snow by Sunday night. Gusty winds are expected as the front moves through.

