Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny but cooler through Thursday; turning Warmer Friday and Saturday

BILLINGS — After a chilly start on Wednesday morning, sunny skies will return on Wednesday afternoon and continue through Saturday. Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages on Thursday before warming on both Friday and Saturday.

Winter is set to make a return late in the President's Day weekend as a storm system approaches the state from the Pacific Northwest late on Sunday. This weather system will spread snow across much of Montana Monday through Wednesday, bringing much colder temperatures to the state for the last full week of February. Stay tuned to the forecast for this weather system early next week.