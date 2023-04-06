Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and warm through Tuesday; cooler weather returns late next week

BILLINGS — Sunny, warm and dry conditions will prevail regionwide Friday through Tuesday with high temperatures approaching the 70s by Sunday and well into the 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Lower elevation snowpack in the foothills of the Beartooth, Pryor and Big Horn mountains, and across the Hi-Line will melt off dramatically through Tuesday. This is expected to put more water into area streams, which will break up and scour out any old ice and potentially create ice jams.

By mid-week, a weather disturbance will move into the southwestern U.S., bringing a cooling trend to the northern Rockies and will increase the chance for precipitation across the Northern Rockies by late next week.