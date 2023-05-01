Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and Warm Through Thursday; Scattered Showers and Slightly Cooler by Friday

BILLINGS — Sunny and warm weather will prevail across the area through Thursday. Isolated afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are possible over the Beartooth and Big Horn Mountains through Thursday. The plains are expected to remain dry through Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s in most areas each day through Thursday.

By Friday, an weather disturbance will drift north from the Great Basin bringing increased cloudiness, slightly cooler temperatures and an increased chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The cooler and somewhat unsettled weather is expected to last through Sunday. High temperatures each day, Friday through Sunday, will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s which are still above seasonal averages for the first week of May.

Any thunderstorms that develop through the period are not expected to be severe, only producing lightning, much needed rain and possibly some very small hail.

