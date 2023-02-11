Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and Mild Through Monday; Turning Colder Tuesday with Snow

BILLINGS — Sunny, mild and dry weather will prevail Sunday and Monday before a weather disturbance approaches the state Monday evening.

Snow will spread across the state late Monday night and continue through the day Tuesday. Some higher elevations could see one to two feet of snow before ending Tuesday night, with some mountain passes in western Montana seeing significant impacts. Lower elevations can expect a few inches of snow from this event.

Precipitation will clear the state by Wednesday but cooler temperatures will continue through the day. Temperatures will rebound toward seasonal averages Thursday through Sunday.