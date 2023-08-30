Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and breezy Thursday, then warmer through Sunday before showers on Monday

7-day Forecast Wednesday, August 30th
Scripps
7-day Forecast Wednesday, August 30th
7-day Forecast Wednesday, August 30th
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 17:22:34-04

BILLINGS — Another sunny, breezy and seasonal temperature day on Thursday before afternoon high temperatures push back into the upper 80s and 90s Friday through Sunday. The area looks to remain mainly dry Thursday through Sunday before a weather disturbance approaches the state from the Great Basin, bringing monsoonal moisture northward late Sunday night through the day Monday.

Expect Monday to be mostly cloudy and cool, with showers and thunderstorms likely. High temperatures will be limited to the 70s both Monday and Tuesday as clouds and showers linger into Tuesday.

By midweek, mostly sunny skies are expected to return with high temperatures rebounding to seasonal averages in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!