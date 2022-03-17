Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunday is the day we are watching

BILLINGS — After a generally sunny and mild Thursday, Friday will trend slightly warmer, slightly windier, and slightly cloudier. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s with highs mainly in the 50s for the lower elevations.

Expect a breezier day nearer the mountains with gusts to 30+ mph. A few isolated showers will develop with a weak disturbance.

Saturday will be warmer and drier as ridging shifts east over southeastern Montana.Highs reach the 50s to low 60s and conditions stay dry.

A deep trough will move in from the west late Saturday night into Sunday bringing the next chance of precipitation. expect mountains snow and mainly rain or a mix in the lower elevations. There could be some light accumulations in the Red Lodge foothills.