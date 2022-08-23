Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sun, clouds, possible storms; rinse and repeat

BILLINGS — Another hot day today with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Showers and storms across the area today and chances will increase through the week. Thunderstorm and shower activity will mainly be during the afternoon and evening hours.

Main threat with these storms will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds. So, make sure you have a way to receive any weather alerts.

Heading through the week, temperatures will slowly drop and we will see cooler days with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Stay weather ready.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Some clouds with a low near 63°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds with a possible shower or thunderstorm. High near 87°F

Tomorrow night... A few clouds with a low near 61°F