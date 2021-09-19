Q2 Billings Area Weather: Summer? Fall Is On The Horizon!

BILLINGS — A much cooler day today with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Rain showers across the area and even some snow in the higher elevations.

Overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some areas might dip down into the 30s.

Tomorrow will be a similar day with temperatures in the low 60s. some areas might dip down into the upper 50s. Another chance of some showers throughout the day tomorrow.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Rainy with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.

Tonight... Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some areas in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

