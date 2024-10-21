Q2 Billings Area Weather: Suddenly it looks like a better chance for rain midweek

BILLINGS — A slight chance for showers overnight tonight. But a bit better chance for at least light rain is Wednesday night and Thursday.

The bigger concern in the short term is wind. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected to spread from west to east this evening through Tuesday along a cold front.

The be chance of showers will stay well north of Billings and the surrounding counties overnight. But this could bring some Tuesday morning sprinkles or showers closer to Billings.

Another disturbance Wednesday night through Thursday morning brings probably less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation somewhere over a wide area and some mountain snow. This wave wasn't showing as strong yesterday, but has been consistently showing up on the analysis since.

Both of these disturbances will bring briefly cooler temperatures behind them. But with lows in the 30s to mid-40s and highs in the lower elevations in the mid-50s to 60s, the trend remains average or above average for temperatures.

Highs will be mainly 50s with a few low 60s Tuesday and about the same behind the next wave on Thursday. Saturday and Sunday look nice with highs in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s.

It isn't anything firm yet, but it looks cooler by later next week.