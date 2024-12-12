Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stubborn cold to the east and stubborn wind to the west

BILLINGS — Cold temperatures and wintry wet roads dominate the weather east of Billings. Winds will continue to blow in the mountain foothills.

Winter travel conditions remain in southeastern Montana and portions of northern Wyoming. Slick roads could include portions of I-90, I-94 and US 212.

Cold air will remain entrenched across eastern Montana through Thursday. Overnight temperatures will be in the single digits above and below 0 to the upper teens. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s Thursday.

By contrast, from Billings to the west and south temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning and hit 30s and 40s consistently for daytime highs for the next several days.

In the mountain foothills west of Billings, breezy conditions will continue with periods of strong gusty winds Friday night into Saturday. Conditions stay generally dry until a chance of rain and snow showers Sunday through Monday.