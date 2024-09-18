Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong storms possible Tuesday evening, but heavy rain and wind Wednesday

BILLINGS — Showers and storms get started Tuesday evening and will last through Wednesday evening. For some this could mean significant rain and widespread wind.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be severe, producing strong winds and hail.

Heavy rain and wind will impact us through Wednesday. There is a high chance of at least one inch of rain and some could see 2 inches over the mountains west of Billings.

The heaviest lower elevation rainfall is expected north and northeast of Billings. Expect significantly less rain in the rest of the area.

Winds Wednesday could routinely gust 40 to 60 mph over much of the area. Use care when traveling with strong crosswinds, and make sure things are buttoned down.

Rain will change to wet snow tonight over the high elevations of the Crazy and Beartooth-Absaroka Mountains. A few inches of accumulation is expected above 9500 feet late tonight and Wednesday. Backcountry travel and recreation may be difficult, so prepare for wintry conditions