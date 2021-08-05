Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms Possible This Evening but Especially Friday

BILLINGS — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for Thursday evening. Some stronger storms will develop on Friday with gusty winds being the biggest threat.

Pockets of heavy rain frequent lightning and hail are possible with storms Friday.

Highs will slide mainly to the 80s Friday with low 90s in the eastern plains. Expect a mix of clouds, sun and smoke.

After a generally warm and dry (and sometimes breezy) weekend with highs in the low 90s, expect highs only in the 70s to low 80s Monday.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... Scattered evening storms then mostly cloudy with a low near 63.

Friday... Showers increasing with possible afternoon thunderstorms. Some smoky haze. High close to 85.

