Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms in the short term

BILLINGS — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up Thursday evening. Pockets of heavy rain, frequent lightning are possible. A few isolated storms will develop much stronger winds and hail.

Temperatures will be significantly cooler Friday with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon/evening but weaker than Thursday.

A system stalled in the central US will block part of the big warm-up we have been expecting. Next week will still be hot, with highs in the 90s and an occasional triple digit, but may not sort of the near record high levels earlier expected.

Highs will stay in the 70s and 80s over the weekend, notch up to the 80s to low 90s by Monday and Tuesday, then reach the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… A chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a low near 59.

Friday… A mix of clouds and sun with a high around 79. Scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday and Sunday… A few isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny both days with a highs in the mid to lower 80s.